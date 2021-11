Wizards Thankful Meals and Bradley Beal’s Turkey Assist Thanksgiving Outreach Event [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Monumental Sports hosted their Thankful Meals and Bradley Beal’s Turkey Assist Thanksgiving Outreach event at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in southeast, DC. At this event members of the community were able to engage with the players and team representatives from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming. This was the first time that the teams have been able to interact with the community since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wizards’ All-Star, Bradley Beal and student athletes from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, who are all proudly on honor roll with 4.0 or higher GPAs, gave out Thanksgiving turkeys for those in attendance. One of those students, Ean, who is a junior at RBHS, recapped the event in the video below. Continue scrolling for photos from this year’s event. Happy Thanksgiving!

