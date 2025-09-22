Listen Live
Resurfaced Clip Shows Ye Slamming Black Lives Matter As “Worse Than The Devil,“ X Promptly Rips Him

Published on September 22, 2025

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

In 2022, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) didn’t just go against the political action to call for an end to racialized killings by police; he completely went the other direction. In October of that year, the rapper began wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, a slogan that the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have both described as a white supremacist hate slogan used to denounce the Black Lives Matter movement.

So it’s no surprise that a new clip from Ye’s Donda sessions shows the temperamental artist going in on his hatred for the BLM.

“The footage, circulating on social media, shows Ye previewing a scrapped Pusha T verse for the track ‘Off The Grid,’ his 2021 collaboration with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign. In the clip, Carti reacts positively, calling the verse “hard,” but questions Kanye about why it didn’t make the cut,” Complex reports.

“I’d rather y’all be like, ‘I’m killing 20 n-ggas’ or ‘I’m fucking too many b-tches’ and all that sh-t than y’all saying some Black Lives Matter sh-t on my sh-t. Black Lives Matter is, like, worse than the devil to me. It’s mind control.”

Complex believes that this footage may have been the precursor to his fallout with fellow artists, including Pusha T. The magazine notes that Carti’s relationship with Ye is a bit more complicated noting that the two have been engaging in an online beef for some time, including Carti sending a pointed “STFU” tweet during one of Ye’s social media rants about the artist.

The resurfaced clip comes on the heels of several never-before-seen pieces of footage of Ye, which could all be a part of the new documentary rollout for In Whose Name? Recently released footage shows Ye having a meltdown during an argument with his then mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Another shows SNL actor Michael Che admonishing the artist after his 2018 appearance on the show for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, and criticizing the comedian for his take on Bill Cosby’s rape allegations.

The film was released on September 19 and is reportedly a look behind the scenes into Ye’s creative process.

See social media’s reaction to the Donda sessions moment below.

