Today we are remembering Young Dolph on what would’ve been his 38th birthday. The late rapper, killed in November of 2021, left behind a legacy for fans filled with bangers and classic hits that we can still turn up to today.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
As we celebrate and remember the entrepreneur, father, and visionary behind Paper Route Empire, here are some of our fav songs from his discovery.
KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
Man Named As ‘Person of Interest’ In Young Dolph’s Murder Has Been Killed
Young Dolph Gets Street Named After Him In Memphis
Long Live Dolph: Twitter Celebrates Young Dolph On What Would Have Been His Birthday
Long Live Dolph: Celebrate Young Dolph’s 38th Birthday With This Playlist was originally published on 92q.com
1. Preach
2. 100 Shots
3. Get Paid
4. Drippy
5. Large Amounts
6. Baby Joker Feat. Key Glock
7. No Sense Feat. Key Glock
8. Major
9. Talking To My Scale
10. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up
11. Crashin’ Out
12. Baller Alert
13. Foreva Feat. T.I.
14. 1 Scale Feat. G Herbo
15. Money Power Respect
16.
17. While U Here
18. To Be Honest
19. Play Wit Yo B****
20. Sunshine
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Baby On Board! LaKeith Stanfield Reveals Marriage To Kasmere Trice And Their Newborn
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell’s Search History is Revealed
-
CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s Music Video ‘Try That In A Small Town’
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass