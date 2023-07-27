Today we are remembering Young Dolph on what would’ve been his 38th birthday. The late rapper, killed in November of 2021, left behind a legacy for fans filled with bangers and classic hits that we can still turn up to today.

As we celebrate and remember the entrepreneur, father, and visionary behind Paper Route Empire, here are some of our fav songs from his discovery.

Long Live Dolph: Celebrate Young Dolph’s 38th Birthday With This Playlist was originally published on 92q.com