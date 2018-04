DJ Freeez is a Mixer & On-Air Talent on the fast track to becoming a household name. One of Radio One’s up and coming talents, Freeez has been a premier DJ for the college club circuits and DC nightlife since 2010. While attending his alma mater, Bowie State University, HBCUBuzz.com awarded DJ Freeez with a spot in their Top 5 HBCU DJs of the Year in 2014.

Facebook: DJ Freeez

Twitter/Instagram: @WhoIsFreeez

