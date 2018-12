(Also Watch “#TheWhat with CamQuotes: Hip-Hop Classics Loved By White America!”

Tell me you haven’t caught you’re self-singing along to Ace Of Base’s I Saw The Sign, Alanis Morissette , nd Celine Deon!

Check out the White songs that Black people love to rock out to on Blackplanet Radio. Which songs do you think should be added to the playlist?

When Did Beyonce Become A White Woman?

The Kardashian Brand Is A Wrap!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: