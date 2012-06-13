Missy Elliott’s former protege Tweet is making her comeback to the R&B scene.

As Tweet always does, she laces us with a new song that has a cool and relaxed vibe. “Trouble” is the latest in her series of #TweetTuesdays. Tweet has been hard at work on her upcoming album Simply Tweet which will be out later this year.

Like us on Facebook!

Check out the song below. What do you think? Is it worth hitting the replay button for? Are you getting excited for tweet’s new album? Sound off in the comments.

Also see…

Hot Or Not: Tweet – “Trouble” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com