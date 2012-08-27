DMV’s Own: Reesa Renee

93.9 WKYS is embracing local talent, and every Monday, we will prominently feature a local artist on the WKYS website.

If you would like to be featured on 93.9 WKYS New Music Monday please submit your song in an MP3 format, your photo, your bio and contact information to our DMV’s OWN page and every Monday we will feature a deserving local artist.

This week’s featured artist is Reesa Renee.

Reesa Renee has opened up for the legendary Chuck Brown, Roy Ayers, Wale and more. She was the first artist to win the prestigious Amateur Night at the Apollo in three years with her original song, “Got Me Loose.” Her debut album is set to drop tomorrow, August 28. Check out her interview below.

[ooyala code=”Q1cHlwNTr-xNQ6JDWjeePlrgb8tgDhzh”]

Check out Reesa Renee’s single “Wonderland Cool” below!

Read a review our friends wrote on her album.

Also see…