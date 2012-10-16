CLOSE
National
Home > National

DJ Paul Of Three 6 Mafia, Arrested For Weapons Possession

Leave a comment

KISS By Monster Mini Golf Grand OpeningThree 6 Mafia rapper, DJ Paul, was arrested in NYC last night after being stopped by policemen for carrying an open container of beer. When the officers questioned him about his beverage, Paul admitted to having a taser on him, thus leading to his arrest for weapons possession. Paul, was arraigned this morning and plead “not guilty” to the charges.

We recently spoke with co-member, Juicy J, about his new video “Bands Will Make Her Dance” and ratchet behavior! Check it out:

https://player.ooyala.com/player.js?embedCode=NjN2g0NjoW349yCd8IOfh9QZqM9swRE6&video_pcode=F0d2w6C6y6zFuGkzg-oSKxM7zsM9&deepLinkEmbedCode=NjN2g0NjoW349yCd8IOfh9QZqM9swRE6

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED STORIES: DJ Paul: Why Wasn’t Three 6 Mafia Ever On The Source Magazine Cover [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES: Wiz Khalifa Adds Juicy J To Taylor Gang

 

DJ Paul Of Three 6 Mafia, Arrested For Weapons Possession was originally published on theurbandaily.com

DJ Paul

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close