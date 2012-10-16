DJ Paul Of Three 6 Mafia, Arrested For Weapons Possession

Three 6 Mafia rapper, DJ Paul, was arrested in NYC last night after being stopped by policemen for carrying an open container of beer. When the officers questioned him about his beverage, Paul admitted to having a taser on him, thus leading to his arrest for weapons possession. Paul, was arraigned this morning and plead “not guilty” to the charges.

We recently spoke with co-member, Juicy J, about his new video “Bands Will Make Her Dance” and ratchet behavior! Check it out:

