The Love Triangle Continues! Chris Brown Spotted With Karrueche Tran

The love triangle between Chris Brown, Rihanna & Karrueche Tran continues! Chris was spotted heading to the studio with ex-girlfriend Karrueche on Monday afternoon in Burbank, California, days after spending time with Rihanna over the weekend.

According to Just Jared, Breezy left his house with Karrueche in separate cars and met up at a gas station where Chris’ bodyguard was spotted handing Karrueche $20 to pay for her gas.

I guess they really are sharing Chris, or maybe Karrueche forgot something at the crib and came back to pick it up.

