Did A$AP Rocky Just Come Out The Closet? (Video)

I guess all of the questionable pictures of A$AP Rocky’s attire and the suspect picture of Rocky in very close perimeters of a man’s face, have finally been answered. Video have hit online of Rocky allegedly admitting to being gay and how you should be proud of who you are.

**Warning: Video contains explicit language**

This video could very well be A$AP Rocky’s way of “coming out” (it doesn’t have sh*t on Jodi Foster’s but it will do)! It could also be a promotional ploy with his ‘Long. Live. A$AP’ coming out tomorrow OR it could be a trick of the devil. You know, someone altering his voice and adding stuff in the video.

After more research, we have found the full video. A$Ap Rocky’s voice was definitely altered.

