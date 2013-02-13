Tyson Talks Pac, Being A Vegan and Valentines Day!

A lot of people ask Tyson about Tupac Shakur and rightfully so since they were very good friends. Check out what Tyson thinks people truly don’t know about 2Pac, how his gas is now as a Vegan and what he truly wants on Valentines Day!
[ooyala code=”94amNiOTrckunbmOFYrkZu7ogK8sqmBr”]
More about Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson Signs A Copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!
Mike Tyson Talks Upcoming Acting Roles, Clears Up Rumors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Mike Tyson Responds To “Law and Order: SVU” Controversy [AUDIO]
Mike Tyson On Catching Robin Givens And Brad Pitt In Bed
Mike Tyson Talks Chad Ochocinco And Evelyn Lozada
Mike Tyson’s Broadway Show To Be Directed By Spike Lee
Mike Tyson Impregnated Someone During His Prison Sentence
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours