Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Tyson Talks Pac, Being A Vegan and Valentines Day!

Staff
Leave a comment

DSC03491

A lot of people ask Tyson about Tupac Shakur and rightfully so since they were very good friends. Check out what Tyson thinks people truly don’t know about 2Pac, how his gas is now as a Vegan and what he truly wants on Valentines Day!

[ooyala code=”94amNiOTrckunbmOFYrkZu7ogK8sqmBr”]

More about Mike Tyson

2 Pac , Being A Vegan , Mike Tyson , Tupac Shakur , Tyson Talks Pac , Undisputed Truth , valentine's day

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now