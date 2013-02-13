Tyson Talks Pac, Being A Vegan and Valentines Day!

A lot of people ask Tyson about Tupac Shakur and rightfully so since they were very good friends. Check out what Tyson thinks people truly don’t know about 2Pac, how his gas is now as a Vegan and what he truly wants on Valentines Day!

[ooyala code=”94amNiOTrckunbmOFYrkZu7ogK8sqmBr”]

More about Mike Tyson

Also On 93.9 WKYS: