NFL Star Michael Boley Quietly Arrested For Child Abuse

NFL player Michael Boley has a great lawyer and publicity team. I say that because Boley was arrested for child abuse back in February and the information is just coming out now.

Michael Boley is a former starting linebacker for the New York Giants. Alabama authorities have had him under investigation since 2011 for allegations of abusing his son who was five at the time of the initial complaint. Although the complete details of the arrest haven’t been released, we can tell you the abuse charges stem from something physical and not sexual.

Boley’s case was to go before a judge back in February, but quickly took a plea deal. Officials of the Etowah County Court in Alabama explained the terms of the agreement. Boley plead guilty to child abuse and in turn he must into a pre-trial diversion program and once it is completed, the charges will be dropped.

The strange thing is people are speculating that the Giants knew about the arrest because they cut Boley from the team just days before he turned himself in to police. Either way, Michael Boley’s camp had no comment except he would be complying with the plea deal.

