New Single Drops From The Audible Doctor Featuring Oddisee And Hassaan Mackey

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

“The Vibe” is the first single off The Audible Doctor’s upcoming EP “The Summer Tape”. The second of his “Seasons” series, the EP is entirely produced by The Audible Doctor and features Oddisee, Hassaan Mackey, Guilty Simpson, Edo G, Kurious, Chaundon, Homeboy Sandman, Del The Funky Homosapien & more.

“The Summer Tape” is set to drop in full on 7/16.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Treating Aaron Hernandez Like A Star Can Cost You Your Job

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’s Lil Scrappy Completes Rehab: 30 Days Weed Free

Trial Set For 38-Year-Old Former NFL Cheerleader Who Tried To Seduce 12-Year Old Boy

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!