Cancer Weekly Horoscope

According to Jonathan Cainer:

Psychics tell us that we all have auras: invisible halos of light so large and bright that, if more of us could only see them, we’d all widen our doorways for fear of damaging them on our way through. And that’s as nothing compared to the cartloads of invisible memories we all drag along behind us plus the secret streams of hope and desire that we project so far into the future. There’s more to you than meets the eye. There’s more to another person too. Do more looking and less leaping. It’s time to appreciate more of what you’ve got!

