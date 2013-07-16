Juicy J Reveals ‘Stay Trippy’ Release Date and Features [EXCLUSIVE]

Juicy J has been pushing back the release date for his album, ‘Stay Trippy’ for quite sometime now, having 3 opportunities to release the album. He held a press conference yesterday announcing that we should expect to hear an album August 27th by way of Taylor Gang/ Kemosabe/ and Columbia Records.

We can expect 16 tracks including his new single ‘Bounce It’ featuring Wale and Trey Songz, the video will be premiering on 106 & Park this thursday. We can also expect a long list of features including A$AP Rocky, Justin Timberlake, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Trina, Big Sean , Project Pat and More. Production all done by Timberland, Lex Lugar, Young Chop, Mike Will Made It, and Crazy Mike. Should be powerful.

