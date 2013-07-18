Entertainment
Nipsey Hussle Handcuffed for a Non Existent Gun

Brian James
hussle

 

People have been protesting world wide about the verdict in the George Zimmerman case, one of the biggest states to react is California, where rapper Nipsey Hussle joined a rally for Trayvon Martin [yesterday]. The west coast rapper was ‘suspected’ to have a weapon and handcuffed by over zealous officers, then released once they realized he didn’t have a weapon. 

TMZ reports:

Cops came down on rapper Nipsey Hussle in a big way Tuesday night in the middle of a Trayvon Martin protest rally … handcuffing him after suspecting he was brandishing a gun. Law enforcement sources tell us … LAPD cops saw Nipsey doing something that made them believe he was walking around with a firearm.

They descended on the rapper and cuffed him, but quickly determined he did NOT have a gun and they let him go. It’s unclear if Hussle was part of the rally, which took place in Leimert Park — the scene of violence the night before.

@GiovanniZeus

 

