VA Rapper Charged with Murder After Implicating Himself in Song

Rappers be telling on themselves…

A local Virginia rapper pretty much implicated himself by rapping about details of a murder case that went cold.

According to Gawker:

Police in Virginia believe they’ve solved a double-homicide case that went cold a few years back after a local rapper was found to have recorded a song in which he allegedly brags about committing the crime.

Antwain “Twain Gotti” Steward was arrested earlier this month and charged with killing Christopher Horton, 16, and Brian Dean, 20, in a gang-related shooting that occurred in May of 2007 on the front porch of Horton’s Newport News home.

Four years after the case went cold, a Newport News Police detective followed a tip from two witnesses that led him to Steward’s rap song “Ride Out,” in which the 22-year-old appears to be boasting about murdering Horton.

From the song’s lyrics: