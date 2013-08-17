Tamar Braxton Gives The Secret To Her Snap Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton gave birth to her son Logan about two months ago, but it wasn’t luck that helped her snap back and regain her pre-pregnancy body. Watch Tamar Braxton talk about what she did to get her body back in this conversation recorded in Washington, D.C. during Frequency‘s Annual Urban Artist Showcase.

Plus, find out what Tamar had to say about her highly anticipated album, what’s in store for season two of “Tamar & Vince” and more in the interview below.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Calls Tamar Braxton Out

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Explains Why She’s NEVER Having Another Baby!

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reveals Baby Logan [PHOTOS]