2 Chainz Releases Tracklist For ‘B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime’

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Following his arrest after an incident that occurred when his tour bus was stopped in Oklahoma, 2 Chainz took to Twitter to release the tracklist for his forthcoming album “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime.” The sophomore album features the likes of T-Pain, Drake, Lil Wayne and several more.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know what songs you’re looking forward to hearing when “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime” is released.

Tracklist

Fork 36 Feds Watching Where You Been? I Do It feat. Drake and Lil Wayne Used It Netflix feat. Fergie Extra- feat. Rich Homie Quan U Da Realest Beautiful Pain feat. Lloyd & Mase So We Can Live feat. T- Pain Mainstream Ratchet Black Unicorn feat. Chrisette Michele & Sunni Patterson Outroduction Employee of the Month Live and Learn (It Will) feat. Dolla Boy and Pusha T Livin’ feat. Iam Su

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Ben Affleck Will Play Batman In Superman Sequel

Aspiring Rapper Neno Best’ Instagram Leads To Largest Gun Bust In NYC

August Alsina’s Favorite Strip Club Meal And 10 More Things You Didn’t Know

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: