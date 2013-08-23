2 Chainz Releases Tracklist For ‘B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime’

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Following his arrest after an incident that occurred when his tour bus was stopped in Oklahoma, 2 Chainz took to Twitter to release the tracklist for his forthcoming album “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime.” The sophomore album features the likes of T-Pain, Drake, Lil Wayne and several more.
Check out the tracklist below and let us know what songs you’re looking forward to hearing when “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime” is released.
Tracklist
- Fork
- 36
- Feds Watching
- Where You Been?
- I Do It feat. Drake and Lil Wayne
- Used It
- Netflix feat. Fergie
- Extra- feat. Rich Homie Quan
- U Da Realest
- Beautiful Pain feat. Lloyd & Mase
- So We Can Live feat. T- Pain
- Mainstream Ratchet
- Black Unicorn feat. Chrisette Michele & Sunni Patterson
- Outroduction
- Employee of the Month
- Live and Learn (It Will) feat. Dolla Boy and Pusha T
- Livin’ feat. Iam Su
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Ben Affleck Will Play Batman In Superman Sequel
Aspiring Rapper Neno Best’ Instagram Leads To Largest Gun Bust In NYC
August Alsina’s Favorite Strip Club Meal And 10 More Things You Didn’t Know
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!