2 Chainz Releases Tracklist For ‘B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime’

Following his arrest after an incident that occurred when his tour bus was stopped in Oklahoma, 2 Chainz took to Twitter to release the tracklist for his forthcoming  album “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime.” The sophomore album features the likes of T-Pain, Drake, Lil Wayne and several more.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know what songs you’re looking forward to hearing when “B.O.A.T.S 2: #MeTime” is released.

Tracklist

  1. Fork
  2. 36
  3. Feds Watching
  4. Where You Been?
  5. I Do It feat. Drake and Lil Wayne
  6. Used It
  7. Netflix feat. Fergie
  8. Extra- feat. Rich Homie Quan
  9. U Da Realest
  10. Beautiful Pain feat. Lloyd & Mase
  11. So We Can Live feat. T- Pain
  12. Mainstream Ratchet
  13. Black Unicorn feat. Chrisette Michele & Sunni Patterson
  14. Outroduction
  15. Employee of the Month
  16. Live and Learn (It Will) feat. Dolla Boy and Pusha T
  17. Livin’ feat. Iam Su

