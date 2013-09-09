CLOSE
Beyonce’s First Boyfriend Regrets Cheating On Her & Tells Why

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Houston

After many years, Beyonce’s first boyfriend, Lyndell Locke, is reportedly still hurting over losing Bey.  Lyndell recently did an exclusive interview with a British tabloid magazine and opened up about everything.

..Houston chef Lyndell Locke, he dated Beyonce for 9 years, and she was a good girl from a Christian home who didn’t believe in sex before marriage. As Beyonce’s career began taking off, Lyndell felt as though he couldn’t hold out anymore and he cheated on Bey which caused her to eventually dump him.

In interview Locke says:

On the relationship:

Beyonce was the love of my life and I was hers, so losing her is still my biggest regret. She would say to me all the time, ‘I’m afraid to ever live my life without you Lyndall, I want you to be mine for ever’.

I’ll be honest — it was me that messed everything up and lost her for ever to Jay Z, but I deserved it.

