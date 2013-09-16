Mom Outraged After Teacher Tells Child Not To Use God For Assignment

Erica Shead (pictured above) is reportedly furious at a Lucy Elementary teacher, because she reportedly informed Shead’s 10-year-old that she could not name God as an idol for an assignment, according to the WREG-TV.

SEE ALSO: Mom Fights Off Intruder Who Tried To Kidnap Her Kids

After Shead’s daughter, Erin, who attends Lucy Elementary in Memphis, Tenn., reportedly selected God as her idol for her classroom assignment, an unnamed teacher reportedly told her to select another more appropriate idol.

The child ended up choosing the King of Pop Michael Jackson as a runner-up to God.

The miffed Mom, who is Christian, took the matter in question up with the school’s principal and demanded answers for the way her daughter was treated by the teacher. Shead told WREG-TV, “How can you tell this baby, that’s a Christian, what she can say and what she can’t say,” the Mom said.

Afterward, a school spokesperson met with Shead and versed her on what their district policy is with regards to bringing religion in to school curriculum: According to the school official, while teachers are not allowed to proselytize within the confines of an educational institution within the district, there are currently no policies that forbade students from introducing God in class assignments that they are given.

A statement was generated by the district, regarding the incident:

Shelby County Schools respects the moral and religious beliefs of all students and families. While teachers and staff are not permitted to promote religion in the classroom, no laws or district policies allow teachers to limit students’ expression of religious beliefs in their personal classwork. This was a regrettable misunderstanding, and we as educators must learn from it. The principal and teacher have had a positive and productive conversation with the family, and we are pleased this matter is being addressed at the school level. The district will not be discussing this matter further in the media.

Watch news coverage of this incident here:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shead is waiting to see whether any disciplinary action will be taken in regards to her daughter’s teacher.

Sound off!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: