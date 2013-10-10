(Metro Networks) – The Metro transit agency has announced what it considers the most dangerous stations, and the Brookland stop on the Red Line tops the list. Brookland saw at least 44 “Part 1″ crimes between January and August, including robbery, sexual assault and auto theft. The Deanwood station on the Orange Line comes in at number two. The Minnesota Avenue station comes in at number three. Gallery Place and Rhode Island Avenue round out the top five. The list, part of Metro’s quarterly report, says most of the crimes fall under the category of snatch-and-grab robberies.
The DMV's Most Dangerous Metro Stations 2013
The DMV’s Most Dangerous Metro Stations 2013
10.) Vienna
9.) West Hyattsville
8.) Benning Road
7.) Capitol Heights
6.) L'Enfant Plaza
5.) Rhode Island Avenue
4.) Gallery Place
3.) Minnesota Avenue
2.) Deanwood
1.) Brookland
