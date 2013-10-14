Azealia Banks- Abusive Past, Love For White Men & Sex

Azealia Banks gives the London Sunday Times one of the most outrageous interviews you will ever read. The 22-year-old rapper gives quite an explanation for her wild demeanor and her reckless mouth.

This past weekend the London Times posted a very revealing and telling interview with Azelia, where she aired her abusive childhood, how she found her self at a strip club at 17 years old while dating a man who she later found out was married. With out a doubt she went ballistic on the wife, until a man showed up at her doorstep with an offer of 10,000 dollars to keep her affair with the married man on the hush and destroy all evidence.

In the interview she also reveals her love for white men (who she refers to as marshmallows), as well as her wild sexscapades with older men and admits that she’s slept with men who could potentially help her work her way to the top.

She also speaks out on loosing her deal with MAC Cosmetics after calling blogger Perez Hilton a f-g.

Check out highlights from the interview at: http://necolebitchie.com/2013/10/14/azealia-banks-talks-abusive-past-dating-old-married-men-and-love-for-white-men-sex/#more-254944

