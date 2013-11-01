“Walking Dead Gal”: Lil Kim Zombie Mash-Up [VIDEO]

Lil Kim released a new song, “Dead Gal Walking” that finds the Queen Bee sporting a West Indian accent a-la her “Lighters Up” days. Some folks on Twitter pointed out the irony of the title, considering her music career could use a little mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but we were more literal with it.

Check out our mash-up of Lil Kim’s “Dead Gal Walking” with some of our favorite zombie fighters from “The Walking Dead” & “Zombieland.”

