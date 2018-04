Actor/singer Trevor Jackson stopped by the Hot1079Philly studio to introduce himself to Philly and spend a little time with Q Deezy and the Hot team. He dropped some exclusive knowledge about a few things you might not know the young talented millennial. Check out the video below…

___

___

