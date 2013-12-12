Toy Story: How B.o.B. Learned The Real Meaning Of Christmas [VIDEO]

Atlanta rapper B.o.B. wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. However, his family’s financial struggles didn’t stop his mother from putting on the best Christmas she possibly could. The man known as Bobby Ray has fond memories of waking up on Christmas morning and racing to the tree to unearth whatever gifts Santa brought him.

B.o.B. also has a memory of not getting the one toy he wanted for Christmas. While he was disappointed that he didn’t get the one thing he begged his mother and Santa for, the lesson he learned about sacrifices and appreciating what you have was invaluable.

Check out B.o.B’s toy story and see how the lesson of appreciating what you have has stayed with him throughout his career.

