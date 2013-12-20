HelloBeautiful’s 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

2013 proved to be a very fashionable year for our favorite stars. Celebs like Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the red carpet in Grecian inspired gowns, chic black and white looks and edgy leather additions.

Of course, our hot list doesn’t end there. Check out the other starlets made our Best Dressed roundup.

Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013 21 photos Launch gallery Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013 1. 2013's Top 20 Best Dressed 1 of 21 2. Janelle Monáe 2 of 21 3. Michelle Obama 3 of 21 4. Taraji Henson 4 of 21 5. Brandy 5 of 21 6. Nicole Murphy 6 of 21 7. Angela Simmons 7 of 21 8. Kelly Rowland 8 of 21 9. Lupita Nyong'o 9 of 21 10. Beyoncé 10 of 21 11. Solange 11 of 21 12. Rihanna 12 of 21 13. Ciara 13 of 21 14. Adrienne Bailon 14 of 21 15. Tracee Ellis Ross 15 of 21 16. Kourtney Kardashian 16 of 21 17. Naomie Harris 17 of 21 18. Regina Hall 18 of 21 19. Rita Ora 19 of 21 20. Lala 20 of 21 21. Selita Ebanks 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013 Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

