Holiday Guide
Home > Holiday Guide

HelloBeautiful’s 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

bestdressed

2013 proved to be a very fashionable year for our favorite stars. Celebs like Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the red carpet in Grecian inspired gowns, chic black and white looks and edgy leather additions.

MUST READ: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200

Of course, our hot list doesn’t end there. Check out the other  starlets made our Best Dressed roundup.

Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

21 photos Launch gallery

Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

Continue reading Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

3 Simple Ways To Update Your LBD For The Holidays

3 Fierce Looks To Bring In The New Year

2013 best dressed

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos