HelloBeautiful’s 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013

2013 proved to be a very fashionable year for our favorite stars. Celebs like Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the red carpet in Grecian inspired gowns, chic black and white looks and edgy leather additions.
Of course, our hot list doesn’t end there. Check out the other starlets made our Best Dressed roundup.
Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013
21 photos Launch gallery
Top 20 Best Dressed Women Of 2013
1. 2013's Top 20 Best Dressed1 of 21
2. Janelle Monáe2 of 21
3. Michelle Obama3 of 21
4. Taraji Henson4 of 21
5. Brandy5 of 21
6. Nicole Murphy6 of 21
7. Angela Simmons7 of 21
8. Kelly Rowland8 of 21
9. Lupita Nyong'o9 of 21
10. Beyoncé10 of 21
11. Solange11 of 21
12. Rihanna12 of 21
13. Ciara13 of 21
14. Adrienne Bailon14 of 21
15. Tracee Ellis Ross15 of 21
16. Kourtney Kardashian16 of 21
17. Naomie Harris17 of 21
18. Regina Hall18 of 21
19. Rita Ora19 of 21
20. Lala20 of 21
21. Selita Ebanks21 of 21
-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
