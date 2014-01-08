Hip-Hop Romance “Big Words” Now Available On Netflix [VIDEO]

Entertainment
Staff | 01.08.14
BIG-WORDS

In 2013 writer/director Neil Drumming released is debut feature film, ”Big Words,” a romantic drama set in Brooklyn on the eve of President Obama’s history-making first election. Three former members of a promising hip-hop crew cross paths again to discover that some things never change.  

 

Former frontman John, once known as Big Words, is now a working class guy who raps only to himself. James is a publicist living with his boyfriend, far removed from the days when he rhymed about getting girls. And, DJ Malik still spins records with a longing for the glory days. Together again on this landmark occasion, the pals reckon with dreams deferred and new hopes. 

The film is now available on NETFLIX streaming and you can watch the trailer below:

Actors Dorian Missick, who plays John “Big Words” and co-star Yaya DeCosta-Alafia came by the TUD studios to tell us about their new film and how it is playing lovers onscreen with someone who is a friend in real life. Check it out.

2013 will go down in history as the year Black cinema forever turned a corner.  While mainstream outlets like the NY Times  declared 2013  the "breakout year in Black film" and  BuzzFeed cynically observed "we've been here before" (we haven't), moviegoers ultimately had the final say at the box office. First time directors like Sheldon Candis ("LUV") and Ryan Coogler ("Fruitvale Station") gave fresh and distinct voices to the young Black male narrative.  Terence Nance broke out of the box with a fantastical journey of love in the animated "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty." READ: "Fruitvale Station" Wins Big At Gotham Awards [Recap] RELATED: "12 Years A Slave" Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins 2013 also proved to be a success for Black film both critically and financially.  Steve McQueen's "12 Years A Slave" is proving to be a forerunner in next year's award circuit, already garnering seven Golden Globe nominations and four SAG award noms.  "Lee Daniels' The Butler" generated over $116 million in U.S. ticket sales and an even more impressive $45 million overseas -- a rare feat considering most Black films directed by Black directors rarely do well at the foreign box office.  Mainstream (read: White) film critics and analysts who dismissively  low-balled "Best Man Holiday" with a soft $19 million opening, were left with egg on their faces when it came in at #2 spot with a $30 million, right on the heels of "Thor:  The Dark World." Black independent film is still holding strong as AFFRM (African American Film Releasing Movement) released its sixth feature, "Big Words."  AFFRM's founder Ava DuVernay, who made history as the first African-American woman to win Best Director at Sundance, marked another milestone as the first Black woman to direct a network primetime series created by a Black woman (Shonda Rhimes), starring a Black actress (Kerry Washington). RELATED: Ava DuVernay On "Scandal" And The Universality of Black Film [EXCLUSIVE] The Urban Daily has rounded up their favorite (and not so favorite) releases this year.

