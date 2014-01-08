Hip-Hop Romance “Big Words” Now Available On Netflix [VIDEO]

In 2013 writer/director Neil Drumming released is debut feature film, ”Big Words,” a romantic drama set in Brooklyn on the eve of President Obama’s history-making first election. Three former members of a promising hip-hop crew cross paths again to discover that some things never change.

Former frontman John, once known as Big Words, is now a working class guy who raps only to himself. James is a publicist living with his boyfriend, far removed from the days when he rhymed about getting girls. And, DJ Malik still spins records with a longing for the glory days. Together again on this landmark occasion, the pals reckon with dreams deferred and new hopes.

The film is now available on NETFLIX streaming and you can watch the trailer below:

Actors Dorian Missick, who plays John “Big Words” and co-star Yaya DeCosta-Alafia came by the TUD studios to tell us about their new film and how it is playing lovers onscreen with someone who is a friend in real life. Check it out.

