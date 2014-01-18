WTF: Reports Of Gunfire And An Artist Stabbed At Nipsey Hussle Tour In Chicago

Again we find ourselves asking what in the world is going on in Chicago?! AllHipHop.com is reporting that there were gunshots fired near Nipsey Hussle‘s tour bus and one of the artists in his rap collective was allegedly stabbed at the “Proud 2 Pay” tour AKA “The Crenshaw Tour” in Chicago!

AllHipHop says that Nipsey was not harmed but Rimpau, a member of Nipsey’s rap collective, suffered a punctured lung upon being stabbed in the chest.

A total of 6 shots are said to have been fired and no suspects have been arrested at press time.

The Urban Daily sends our thoughts out to Rimpau, his family, loved ones and fans as well as all of those over there in the Nipsey Hussle camp tonight.

