Rapper Kid Cudi To Play Ari Gold’s New Assistant In Upcoming “Entourage” Movie

According to Deadline.com, Warner Bros is currently filming the movie version of the hit HBO series Entourage. In the series, Ari Gold’s assistant Lloyd has been moved up to a rep position .

So Ari has a new assistant in the movie and the role will be played by Scott Mescudi aka rapper Kid Cudi!

Apparently the “Kid” has been acting a lot lately! He is about to open opposite Aaron Paul in the Dream Works video game adaptation of Need For Speed and he just finished two films; “James White” and “Two Night Stand”.

Cudi hasn’t forgotten his Hip Hop roots however as he will be performing at the Coachella Music Festival this year as well.

