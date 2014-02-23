Black Hollywood Agrees! The NAACP Awards Are Still Needed! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was a star-studded celebration of Black entertainment at the 45th annual NAACP Image Awards last night, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where Black Hollywood gathered to salute one another.
Black entertainers are often excluded from mainstream White award shows and so, the NAACP Image Awards have been dubbed the “Black Oscars.” The NAACP Image Awards give African-Americans an arena to be praised and congratulated for their accomplishments in film, television and music.
Regina King (“Southland”), David Oyelowo of “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) affirmed the importance of the awards are to Black Hollywood. As Tika Sumpter mentioned, a lot of the works that are recognized by the NAACP Awards wouldn’t be recognized otherwise. Roland Martin, NewsOne Now host said, “It’s like a family reunion.”
Scroll through our gallery of the Best & Worst Red Carpet looks from the 2014 NAACP Images Awards:
Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards
Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards
1. Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards1 of 35
2. Lupita Nyong'o2 of 35
3. Naomie Harris3 of 35
4. Tika Sumpter4 of 35
5. Brandy5 of 35
6. Idris Elba6 of 35
7. Tatyana Ali7 of 35
8. Kerry Washington8 of 35
9. Regina Hall9 of 35
10. Chandra Wilson10 of 35
11. Suki Avery11 of 35
12. Jennia Fredrique12 of 35
13. China Anne McClain13 of 35
14. Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo14 of 35
15. Elise Neal15 of 35
16. Elise Neal and Arsenio Hall16 of 35
17. Archie Panjabi17 of 35
18. Katie Lowes18 of 35
19. Guillermo Diaz19 of 35
20. Melissa Grimmond20 of 35
21. Sidra Smith21 of 35
22. Darby Stanchfield22 of 35
23. Beverly Bond23 of 35
24. Gayle King24 of 35
25. Rolonda Watts25 of 35
26. Terrence Howard and Miranda Howard26 of 35
27. Shvona Lavette27 of 35
28. Debra L. Lee28 of 35
29. Ben Vereen29 of 35
30. Nia Long30 of 35
31. Tyrese Gibson31 of 35
32. Nia Long and Idris Elba32 of 35
33. Wendy Raquel Robinson33 of 35
34. Tyler Perry34 of 35
35. Michael Ealy35 of 35
MUST READ: ‘The Butler’ Finally Gets The Recognition It Deserves: NAACP Image Awards Winners List
MUST READ: Brandy Celebrates NAACP Image Award Win On Instagram
MUST READ: #TeamBeautiful Encounters Idris Elba On The Red Carpet & We’re Like OMG! [VIDEO]