TRADING PLACES: Sanaa Lathan Checks Her Big “EGO” [VIDEO]

In the next installment of our “Trading Places” series, we ask the always beautiful and affable Sanaa Lathan what she would do if she woke up in a man’s body. In the new cinematic thriller, “Repentance” Lathan plays the wife of a successful author and life coach (played by Anthony Mackie) who is holding on to a dark secret.
“I feel like women can do anything men can do and better so…” she offers with a wry smile, but happily answered the question. Watch to see what she said. Hint: Beyonce would be proud..
RELATED:
Trading Places: What Toccara Would Do In A Man’s Body [VIDEO]
Simply Tweet: What She’d Do In A Man’s Body [VIDEO]
If K. Michelle Were A Man She’d Smash…[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
What Gabrielle Union Would Do If She Were A Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
A Salute To Sanaa Lathan
A Salute To Sanaa Lathan
1. Sanaa Lathan1 of 16
2. Sanaa Lathan2 of 16
3. Sanaa Lathan3 of 16
4. Sanaa Lathan4 of 16
5. Sanaa Lathan5 of 16
6. Sanaa Lathan6 of 16
7. Sanaa Lathan7 of 16
8. Sanaa Lathan8 of 16
9. Sanaa Lathan9 of 16
10. Sanaa Lathan10 of 16
11. Sanaa Lathan11 of 16
12. Sanaa Lathan12 of 16
13. Sanaa Lathan13 of 16
14. Sanaa Lathan14 of 16
15. Sanaa Lathan15 of 16
16. Sanaa Lathan16 of 16