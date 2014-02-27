TRADING PLACES: Sanaa Lathan Checks Her Big “EGO” [VIDEO]

Staff | 02.27.14
sanaa lathan trading places

In the next installment of our “Trading Places” series, we ask the always beautiful and affable Sanaa Lathan what she would do if she woke up in a man’s body. In the new cinematic thriller, “Repentance” Lathan plays the wife of a successful author and life coach (played by Anthony Mackie) who is holding on to a dark secret.

“I feel like women can do anything men can do and better so…” she offers with a wry smile, but happily answered the question. Watch to see what she said. Hint: Beyonce would be proud..

