Juicy J Talks About His Preacher Father’s Thoughts On His Trippy Music

Exclusive
Kelson | 03.08.14
Leave a comment

kj

Those who know Juicy J, either from from his Three Six days or as a solo artist, know that he embodies all things “trippy” on and off the stage. Judging from his rambunctious lifestyle, most would never guess that he’s a preacher’s kid. Hours before he took the stage at The Howard Theatre, he took a break from his “hot box” tour to stop by our studios to tell us about it.

A chilled Juicy J talked about how his preacher father deals with his “turnt up” music and lifestyle despite his virtuous profession. He also mentioned the release of the follow-up to his ‘Still Trippy‘ album, working with Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, and how a night in a little apartment in Southeast DC help him create ‘Bands A Make Her Dance.’

Check out the interview in the video below.

ALSO SEE:

19-Year-Old Single Mother Wins Juicy J. Scholarship

Jay-Z Declines Being Kanye West’s Best Man

Bobbi Kristina Shocks Fans With Super Skinny Pictures

Meet & Greet with Schoolboy Q [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Meet & Greet with Schoolboy Q [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Juicy J Talks About His Preacher Father’s Thoughts On His Trippy Music

Meet & Greet with Schoolboy Q [PHOTOS]

93.9 WKYS listeners were treated to a chance meet and greet with TDE's next breakout star Schoolboy Q.

36 mafia , Juicy J , juicy j interview , katy perry , kelson , Still Trippy , urbaninformer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos