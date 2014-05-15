How Tinashe Moved From Mixtapes To A Record Deal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Exclusive
kysdc Staff | 05.15.14
Tinashe

 

Singer Tinashe started her music career with mixtapes like “Black Water” and “In Case We Die.”  The “2 On” singer since took the Internet by storm, and blew her current record label, RCA away. Watch this exclusive video to hear Tinashe talk about the journey from mixtapes to working on her debut album!

