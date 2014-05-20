Kelly Price Recalls Her Big Break On Notorious B.I.G’s “Mo Money Mo Problems”

Years before singer Kelly Price was making noise on “R&B Divas L.A.” she was making her name as a background singer and writer at Bad Boy Records. In the mid 90s she was asked to sing on the late Notorious B.I.G’s hit “Mo Money Mo Problems” from his sophomore release “Life After Death.”

The Stevie J produced song samples Diana Ross’s hit “I’m Coming Out” but features Kelly singing the hook, “I don’t know what they want from me, it’s like the more money we come across, the more problems we see..”

The song went on to be Biggie’s second posthumous #1 record after he was tragically murdered weeks before the album’s release. In an exclusive interview with TheUrbanDaily.com Kelly recalls what it was like getting her big break on a classic.

“Biggie, first of all, let me say that he’s a once in a generation (artist)…there are people who have come after the Notorious B.I.G and tried to emulate his style and sound, but there will only be one,” she says. “It was a huge blessing to me because at the end of the day I was a background singer, I had not come out with my own music yet. It was a great launch to Kelly Price because my record came out the following year…Biggie is etched in hip-hop history. There will never be another.”

Watch our video for the full interview!

