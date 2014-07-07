Shorty Da Prince Takes Over Weeknights on 93.9 WKYS

Sunday Mornings with Al Sharpton | 07.07.14
shorty the prince

93.9 WKYS welcomes Shorty Da Prince to it’s night slot. The up-and-coming radio personality and former BET 106 and Park host will take over weeknights from 7pm- midnight. Angie Ange moves to afternoons from 3pm-7pm while EZ Street will hold down mid days from 10am-3pm.

MEET SHORTY DA PRINCE BELOW

