Shorty Da Prince Takes Over Weeknights on 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS welcomes Shorty Da Prince to it’s night slot. The up-and-coming radio personality and former BET 106 and Park host will take over weeknights from 7pm- midnight. Angie Ange moves to afternoons from 3pm-7pm while EZ Street will hold down mid days from 10am-3pm.
MEET SHORTY DA PRINCE BELOW
93.9 Welcomes Shorty Da Prince
5 photos Launch gallery
93.9 Welcomes Shorty Da Prince
1. dsc06685Source:WKYS 1 of 5
2. dsc06682Source:WKYS 2 of 5
3. dsc06661Source:WKYS 3 of 5
4. shorty-da-prince-14 of 5
5. shorty-the-prince2Source:WKYS 5 of 5
comments – add yours