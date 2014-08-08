Pop Wansel Names Top Five Producers & Best R&B Song Ever [VIDEO]

Although Andrew “Pop” Wansel is one of the most in-demand producers in music, he knows he has more work to do before he can call himself a legend like some of his favorite beatsmiths.

Pop Wansel, who is still riding high on the success of his production on Usher‘s “Good Kisser,” shared his list of top five producers with The Urban Daily. Pop’s favorite producers range from funk-inspired duos to hip-hop veterans and some soul legends. The thing everyone has in common is they’ve all been part of songs you laughed, cried, danced, and healed to.

Take a look at Pop Wansel’s favorite five producers.

When Wansel spoke about The Sound of Philadelphia in the above video, he also mentioned his father Dexter Wansel. Dexter Wansel was an integral part in the TSOP sound but isn’t as recognizable as Gamble and Huff despite creating some of the most beloved songs in R&B history. Dexter Wansel is responsible for the Patti LaBelle staple “If Only You Knew” and hits for The Jacksons and Phyllis Hyman.

Check out Pop Wansel comparing his musical catalogue to his father’s. Pop Wansel also shares his favorite record his father ever made.

