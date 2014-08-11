EXCLUSIVE Interview With Mike Brown’s Mother [VIDEO]

“You don’t do a dog like that,” said Lesley McSpadden, mother of Mike Brown.
In an exclusive interview for NewsOne by reporter Brittany Noble, McSpadden said it wasn’t the police who notified her that her son had been killed but bystanders.
“They didn’t let me identify him or anything,” she said. “It was some girls down there that had recorded the whole thing, took pictures, and she showed my a picture on her phone. She said ‘ain’t this your son’ and I just bawled even harder…just to see my son laying there like this for no apparent reason.”
Read more on the killing of Mike Brown in Ferguson:
Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence
15 photos Launch gallery
Remembering Black Youth Cut Down By Violence
1. Mike Brown1 of 15
2. Renisha McBride2 of 15
3. Eric Garner3 of 15
4. Jonathan Ferrell4 of 15
5. Jordan Davis5 of 15
6. Kendrick Johnson6 of 15
7. Trayvon Martin7 of 15
8. Oscar Grant8 of 15
9. Sean Bell9 of 15
10. Amadou Diallo10 of 15
11. Michael Griffith11 of 15
12. Yusuf Hawkins12 of 15
13. Michael Donald13 of 15
14. Four Little Girls: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair14 of 15
15. Emmett Till15 of 15
comments – add yours