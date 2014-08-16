Dejavu: Ferguson Police Intimidate Peaceful Protesters AGAIN [VIDEO]

As we’ve previously reported, last week unarmed teenager Mike Brown was gunned down in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri by Officer Darren Wilson. Protests and demands for justice have erupted in the mid-west town ever since.
The local police force’s response to the fury over excessive force used by their officer has been to meet crowds with demonstrations of even more excessive force. In some circles, this is also known as hustling backwards but we digress.
The Ferguson PD donned military, BDU style uniforms and began employing military weaponry to engage citizens who were basically only armed with plastic soda bottles.
The images of citizens and media being tear gassed, challenged at gun point and unfairly arrested were viewed world wide. Something had to change. So, finally MO Governor Jay Nixon stepped in and took away the power of the local police and gave it to Highway Patrol and county police.
However, on Friday Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson, released a tape that maligned the character of deceased teen Mike Brown and protesters were once again infuriated with the local police department. Questions of their competence began rolling off the lips of everyone from the media to the protesters to the family and friends of Mike Brown.
Tensions had been tamped down the previous day when Officer Ron Johnson was assigned to take over the scene in Ferguso. But we guess the signals once again got crossed somewhere because the same riot force with military garb were back on the streets last night and chaos ensued allegedly as a result of the police force fanning the flames of frustration.
Despite the switch in police personnel within Ferguson, local police engaged peaceful protesters in full riot gear and were allegedly shooting rubber bullets and tear gas into crowds of not just adults but also children.
Take a look at what the scene looked like in the videos and pics below.
We aren’t sure who gave the order to deploy the military gear again. To be honest, we sort of expect to see a lot of finger pointing about it now that daylight has once again touched the ground of the tiny city.
There is only one thing that we are sure of though, this has got to stop.
Hands Up, Don’t Shoot: Ferguson Sparks A Social Photo Protest
Hands Up, Don’t Shoot: Ferguson Sparks A Social Photo Protest
1. A Call To Action1 of 39
2. Young Black Men Support2 of 39
3. No Justice, No Peace!3 of 39
4. Hands Up4 of 39
5. Don’t Shoot5 of 39
6. Beyond Color6 of 39
7. Youth Movement7 of 39
8. Don’t Shoot8 of 39
9. Generational Support9 of 39
10. Activists Of Our Generation10 of 39
11. Gathering Crowds11 of 39
12. Mike Brown’s Mother12 of 39
13. The Revolution Will Be Socially Shared13 of 39
14. Anonymous?14 of 39
15. T-Shirt With A Message15 of 39
16. RIP Mike16 of 39
17. Hands Up17 of 39
18. We Are One Race18 of 39
19. Do I Fit The Description?19 of 39
20. Am I Next?20 of 39
21. A Happy Protestor21 of 39
22. We Are Praying With My Feet22 of 39
23. Masked Supporter23 of 39
24. A Stand Off24 of 39
25. The Power Of Banning Together25 of 39
26. We Want Answers26 of 39
27. Brave Supporters27 of 39
28. We Need Justice28 of 39
29. Hands Up29 of 39
30. Don’t Shoot!30 of 39
31. Passive Aggressive31 of 39
32. The People Flee32 of 39
33. Hell No, We Won’t Go!33 of 39
34. Solidarity34 of 39
35. Assume The Position35 of 39
36. A Sniper, Really?36 of 39
37. Never Give Up37 of 39
38. Is It A Race Thing?38 of 39
39. A Powerful Image39 of 39
