Bridal Bliss: Amber Rose Shares Her Wedding Dress To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Aww! Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are celebrating one year of marriage this week and the blonde bombshell shared pictures from their secret nuptials for the occasion.

“Today was the day we said our vows before God and our Family,” Amber wrote on her Instagram page (@muvarosebud) on August 18, alongside the above picture. “I knew as soon as I met u, u were the one for me sweetheart. Happy 1 year anniversary@mistercap and many more to come❤️.”

In the family photo, the bride wears a billowing gown and jeweled headband while her groom goes a non-traditional route (are we surprised?) and wears a purple suit jacket with a bow tie and calla lily boutonnière. The couple’s son Sebastian — aka Baby Bash– was born February 21, 2013 and in this picture taken a year ago he’s just a little one in a onsie and miniature Converse kicks. We want to pinch those chunky cheeks!

The couple got married last year in a secret wedding and have managed to keep details of their ceremony under wraps before now. In addition to the photo of her budding family, Amber shared a photo of herself and her “beautiful Mommy” on her big day…and now you see where she gets it from! Now traditionally no one else wears white but the bride, but Mom was working it in a white Grecian goddess gown — and we love the orchid bouquet you can see Amber carrying.

You may also remember the bride gave a peek into the wedding when she previously shared a Instagram video of herself twerking in a different all-white dress (click here if you missed that). See why she told us she hit those sexy moves on her wedding day in the exclusive video below:

