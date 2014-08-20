NewsOne Exclusive: New Level Of Crisis In Ferguson [VIDEO]

Contention is growing in racially charged Ferguson, Missouri between police and citizens. This, despite the presence of the Missouri National Guard and the White House dispatching Attorney General Eric Holder to monitor the situation. Nightly arrests and strong arm tactics by the police have created a lot of anger among many protesters.

Control tactics by authorities in Ferguson, Missouri doesn’t seem to be helping control the daily turmoil there as protesters remain suspicious regarding whether “justice” will be served in the Michael Brown killing. Emotions were further heightened when news spread that two St. Louis City police officers shot and killed another black man on Tuesday a few miles from where Brown was killed.

