Juicy J Feat. Nicki Minaj, Lil Bibby & Young Thug “Low” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 08.29.14
Juicy J drops the visuals for his single “Low” featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Bibby, and Young Thug. The track is the first single to drop off his forthcoming album “The Hustle Continues.” Watch the video below to see fly cars, and girls under the direction of Benny Boom!

