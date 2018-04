Prayers up for August Alsina. Yesterday he suffered a nasty fall off stage after collapsing during a performance in New York. Fan video on instagram shows August during his performance suddenly collapsing and falling off stage into the crowd. According to reports, August was out cold when security carried him backstage. Paramedics arrived shortly after. Details are still developing. Lets keep August in our thougts and prayers.

