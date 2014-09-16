Black Lawyers Have Plan Of Attack Against Police Brutality [VIDEO]

The National Bar Association (NBA) wants 25 cities to hand over their records concerning police brutality cases. The NBA plans to file open records requests to get the information from the targeted cities and plan to study allegations of police misconduct that may be found within the documentation.

The 25 cities were selected based on their African-American populations and reported incidents of police brutality. Once the data has been reviewed, the NBA plans to submit their findings to the attorney general’s office in hopes that Attorney General Eric Holder will take action.

The list of 25 cities includes:

Birmingham

Los Angeles

Washington, D.C.

Miami

Atlanta

Chicago

Baltimore

Detroit

St. Louis

Charlotte

New York City

Philadelphia

Houston

Read MadameNoire.com’s full account of the National Bar Association’s announcement to request police brutality case records and to view the complete list of targeted cities.

