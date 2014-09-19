Ne-Yo Is Torn About Ray Rice’s Domestic Violence Scandal [VIDEO]

” ]

Ne-Yo has a few mixed emotions about the fallout that Ray Rice has experienced since video of him knocking out his then-fiancée surfaced.

The former Baltimore Ravens player has been hit hard in his domestic violence scandal. At first, he only receive a slap on the wrist with a two-game suspension and fine when it was discovered that he’d gotten physical with his wife Janay Rice before they got married.

Due to mounting pressure from the public, the NFL stiffened up its policy on domestic violence in the league. At the time, it seemed that Ray would be in the clear since he’d already been punished, but when video of him punching Janay in the face went viral, it wasn’t long before the Ravens cut him from the team.

MUST READ: Ne-Yo Defends Asking His Fiance To Stop Having Children [VIDEO]

Everyone’s had something to say on the situation; whether showing sympathy for Ray or shaming him, many people have very clearly picked which side of this issue they’re taking. The same cannot be said of Ne-Yo, who finds himself somewhere between feeling bad for Ray and wanting to take a stand against abuse.

When #TeamBeautiful asked Ne-Yo whether he thinks Ray deserves another chance, it was hard for him to come up with a definitive answer. “I don’t know. I can’t really say,” he admitted.

“One side of me is like a suspension, as opposed to just a complete ban, would have been better,” Ne-Yo told us. “Then the other side of me is like, ‘Ok, as the NFL, you’ve kinda gotta make an example of this guy because you have to let it be known that this will not be tolerated.’”

Still waffling between corporate and personal, Ne-Yo continued, “I understand why it is they did what they did. I don’t completely agree with how harsh it was.”

One thing his is very clear about is his concern for the state of Ray’s family now that their dirty laundry has been aired for the world to see. “Anybody that saw the tape, that’s absolutely tragic. That’s not something that I condone at all,” Ne-Yo told us, adding that he’s more concerned with how home life has been for Ray and Janay. “He made a mistake. He made an absolutely terrible mistake that somehow, by the grace of God, his woman forgave him for.”

READ MORE:

The Internet Photoshops A COVERGIRL Ad In Protest Of Domestic Violence In The NFL

How Many More Free Passes For Domestic Violence Will We Give Men Of Power? [OPINION]

Janay Palmer Inspires #WhyIStayed & #WhyILeft Conversations On Twitter Among Domestic Violence Survivors

Check Out This Gallery Of Celebrity Domestic Violence Surivors: