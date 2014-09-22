Your browser does not support iframes.

The Russ Parr Morning Show chats with Idris Elba about “No Good Deed” and the rumors surrounding him playing in the next James Bond movie. Click on the audio player to hear more!

Idris Elba Says There Is No Truth To The James Bond Rumors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

