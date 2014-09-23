Omarion Becomes First Man To Have Nude Pics Hacked

According to VladTV, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star and former B2K boy bander Omarion is the first guy to fall prey to the hacked nude pics scandal that has hit everyone from Meagan Good to Jennifer Lawrence and a ton of other female celebs in between!

The iCloud scandal reportedly finds R&B singer Omarion posing for risque photos which have landed online. The pics of the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star began popping up online over the weekend and fans are losing their minds!

The leaked photo scandal rocked the Internet over the weekend, with scandalous photos of Rihanna, Meagan Good, Kim Kardashian, and more making their way online.

Both Gabrielle Union and Meagan Good have spoken publicly about going to the authorities over the invasion of their privacy.

There is no word on if Omarion has done the same or not.

Our question is…what made them think to check for him of all people? Guess inquiring minds will never know! Do you want to know?

