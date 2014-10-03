Get ready because Bowie State Homecoming is right around the corner! For all event information see the listing below.

Schedule of Events

SUNDAY, OCT. 12, 2014

Coronation

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Communication Arts Center – Samuel L. Myers Auditorium

Celebrate Bowie State tradition at the official crowning of the University Court, including Mister and Miss Bowie State.

Cost: Free with a ticket from the Bowie Card Office

Event Contact:

Office of Student Life

avalentine@bowiestate.edu

301-860-3837

MONDAY, OCT. 13, 2014

Artist-in-Residence

10:00am – 4:00pm (Monday – Friday)

Goodloe Alumni House

9300 Laurel Bowie Road

Bowie, MD 20715

Marvel at the phenomenal artwork of the Artist-in-Residence, featuring the premiere of the J. Sidney Sheppard (’48) Collection. The exhibition includes artifacts, memorabilia and historic pieces.

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

Alumni Volunteer Training and Reception

3:00pm – 4:30pm

Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom

Reconnect with your school and recruit future Bulldogs as an alumni volunteer with the Office of Admissions. Join the team and learn how to play a major role in attracting new students. All participants will receive comp admission to the 5th Quarter.

Cost: Free, but RSVPs are required.

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

Bowie’s Got Talent

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Communication Arts Center – Samuel L. Myers Auditorium

Watch BSU students showcase their talents and compete for prizes and bragging rights.Check out the full list of Homecoming 2014 events.

Cost: Free with Ticket for BSU Students/$5 General.

Event Contact:

Office of Student Life

egordon@bowiestate.edu

301-860-3836

TUESDAY, OCT. 14, 2014

History Makers Reception

4:00pm – 7:00pm

Thurgood Marshall Library – Special Collections, 2nd Floor

Enjoy an exhibit entitled, “Our History,” featuring historical pieces from the Bowie State University archives. Special guests will include Dr. Carl Barham (’69) and Barbara Dunn (’96, ’97).

Cost: Free

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15, 2014

Pep Rally

1:00pm – 3:00pm

Student Center – Patio

Show your Bulldog pride and cheer on the football team with the Symphony of Soul band and Golden Girls cheerleaders.

Event Contact:

Office of Student Life

egordon@bowiestate.edu

301-860-3836

THURSDAY, OCT. 16, 2014

Bulldog Nation Alumni Dinner Cruise

7:00pm – 11:00pm (7:00pm Boarding, 8:00pm Departure)

National Harbor

165 Waterfront Street

Fort Washington, MD 20745

Dance and mingle with your fellow alumni on the Bulldog Nation Alumni Dinner Cruise. Dinner, beer/wine and entertainment are included.

Cost: $65

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

Concert

9:00pm – 1:00am

Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, A.C. Jordan Arena

Bowie State hosts a can’t-miss homecoming concert, featuring celebrity artists.

Cost: $40 BSU Students/$45 General

Event Contact:

Office of Student Life

egordon@bowiestate.edu

301-860-3836

FRIDAY, OCT. 17, 2014

26th Annual BSU National Alumni Association Scholarship Gala

7:00pm – 11pm (7:00pm Cocktail Reception, 8:00pm Dinner and Program)

Martin’s Crosswinds

7400 Greenway Center Drive

Greenbelt, MD 20770

Raise funds for scholarships for BSU students while mingling with fellow alumni at this semi-formal gala. The Bowie State University National Alumni Association is celebrating 75 years in the spirit of BSU.

Purchase tickets online or download the Ticket Order Form. To purchase an ad for the Souvenir Journal, download the Advertisement Contract.

Cost: $85 per person ($49 is tax-deductible)

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

70/80’s Alumni Group Party

8:00pm – 1:00am

Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom

Socialize with BSU alumni from all classes over food and music to celebrate your alma mater. Food and drinks will be available (21 and older).

Cost: $35 only for Friday/$40 for Friday party and 5th Quarter

Event Contact:Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

Step Show

9:00pm – 12:00am

Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, A.C. Jordan Arena

Represent your fraternity or sorority at the step show and after-party with live entertainment. Doors open at 8:15 p.m.

Cost: $10 BSU Students/$15 General

Event Contact:

Office of Student Life

egordon@bowiestate.edu

301-860-3836

SATURDAY, OCT. 18, 2014

Legacy Parade

10:00am – 12:00pm

Ruby Tuesday’s to Macy’s at Bowie Town Center

Take pride in your school at the annual parade, with floats showcasing student organizations and performances by the Symphony of Soul band and Golden Girls. Community groups and bands will also participate.

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

Homecoming Game vs. Virginia State University Trojans

4:00pm – 7:00pm

Bulldog Stadium

Relive your college memories and make new ones as you connect with Bowie State alumni and students.

Cheer on your BSU Bulldogs football team to victory over the Virginia State University Trojans.

Cost: Purchase your homecoming tickets online.

Bulldog Nation 5th Quarter

7:00pm – 2:00am

Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom

Socialize with BSU alumni from all classes over food and music to celebrate your alma mater. The Secret Society Band will perform live, along with the Diabolical DJ Biz Markie. The event will be hosted by BSU’s own Antonio “Cuban Cigar Smoker” and DJ Steady.

Food and cocktails will be available (21 and older).

Cost: $20 in advance

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

SUNDAY, OCT. 19, 2014

Gospel Show and Alumni Jazz Brunch

11:00am – 3:00pm

Goodloe Alumni House

9300 Laurel Bowie Road

Bowie, MD 20715

Enjoy a live jazz band and gospel choirs over brunch.

Cost: Free with RSVP

Event Contact:

Office of Alumni Relations

alumni@bowiestate.edu

301-860-4327

For further information, visit http://www.bowiestate.edu/homecoming/schedule-of-events/.

