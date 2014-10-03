Get ready because Bowie State Homecoming is right around the corner! For all event information see the listing below.
Schedule of Events
SUNDAY, OCT. 12, 2014
Coronation
5:00pm – 7:00pm
Martin Luther King Jr. Communication Arts Center – Samuel L. Myers Auditorium
Celebrate Bowie State tradition at the official crowning of the University Court, including Mister and Miss Bowie State.
Cost: Free with a ticket from the Bowie Card Office
Event Contact:
Office of Student Life
MONDAY, OCT. 13, 2014
Artist-in-Residence
10:00am – 4:00pm (Monday – Friday)
Goodloe Alumni House
9300 Laurel Bowie Road
Bowie, MD 20715
Marvel at the phenomenal artwork of the Artist-in-Residence, featuring the premiere of the J. Sidney Sheppard (’48) Collection. The exhibition includes artifacts, memorabilia and historic pieces.
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
Alumni Volunteer Training and Reception
3:00pm – 4:30pm
Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom
Reconnect with your school and recruit future Bulldogs as an alumni volunteer with the Office of Admissions. Join the team and learn how to play a major role in attracting new students. All participants will receive comp admission to the 5th Quarter.
Cost: Free, but RSVPs are required.
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
Bowie’s Got Talent
8:00pm – 11:00pm
Martin Luther King Jr. Communication Arts Center – Samuel L. Myers Auditorium
Watch BSU students showcase their talents and compete for prizes and bragging rights.Check out the full list of Homecoming 2014 events.
Cost: Free with Ticket for BSU Students/$5 General.
Event Contact:
Office of Student Life
TUESDAY, OCT. 14, 2014
History Makers Reception
4:00pm – 7:00pm
Thurgood Marshall Library – Special Collections, 2nd Floor
Enjoy an exhibit entitled, “Our History,” featuring historical pieces from the Bowie State University archives. Special guests will include Dr. Carl Barham (’69) and Barbara Dunn (’96, ’97).
Cost: Free
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15, 2014
Pep Rally
1:00pm – 3:00pm
Student Center – Patio
Show your Bulldog pride and cheer on the football team with the Symphony of Soul band and Golden Girls cheerleaders.
Event Contact:
Office of Student Life
THURSDAY, OCT. 16, 2014
Bulldog Nation Alumni Dinner Cruise
7:00pm – 11:00pm (7:00pm Boarding, 8:00pm Departure)
National Harbor
165 Waterfront Street
Fort Washington, MD 20745
Dance and mingle with your fellow alumni on the Bulldog Nation Alumni Dinner Cruise. Dinner, beer/wine and entertainment are included.
Cost: $65
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
Concert
9:00pm – 1:00am
Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, A.C. Jordan Arena
Bowie State hosts a can’t-miss homecoming concert, featuring celebrity artists.
Cost: $40 BSU Students/$45 General
Event Contact:
Office of Student Life
FRIDAY, OCT. 17, 2014
26th Annual BSU National Alumni Association Scholarship Gala
7:00pm – 11pm (7:00pm Cocktail Reception, 8:00pm Dinner and Program)
Martin’s Crosswinds
7400 Greenway Center Drive
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Raise funds for scholarships for BSU students while mingling with fellow alumni at this semi-formal gala. The Bowie State University National Alumni Association is celebrating 75 years in the spirit of BSU.
Purchase tickets online or download the Ticket Order Form. To purchase an ad for the Souvenir Journal, download the Advertisement Contract.
Cost: $85 per person ($49 is tax-deductible)
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
70/80’s Alumni Group Party
8:00pm – 1:00am
Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom
Socialize with BSU alumni from all classes over food and music to celebrate your alma mater. Food and drinks will be available (21 and older).
Cost: $35 only for Friday/$40 for Friday party and 5th Quarter
Event Contact:Office of Alumni Relations
Step Show
9:00pm – 12:00am
Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, A.C. Jordan Arena
Represent your fraternity or sorority at the step show and after-party with live entertainment. Doors open at 8:15 p.m.
Cost: $10 BSU Students/$15 General
Event Contact:
Office of Student Life
SATURDAY, OCT. 18, 2014
Legacy Parade
10:00am – 12:00pm
Ruby Tuesday’s to Macy’s at Bowie Town Center
Take pride in your school at the annual parade, with floats showcasing student organizations and performances by the Symphony of Soul band and Golden Girls. Community groups and bands will also participate.
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
301-860-4327
Homecoming Game vs. Virginia State University Trojans
4:00pm – 7:00pm
Bulldog Stadium
Relive your college memories and make new ones as you connect with Bowie State alumni and students.
Cheer on your BSU Bulldogs football team to victory over the Virginia State University Trojans.
Cost: Purchase your homecoming tickets online.
Bulldog Nation 5th Quarter
7:00pm – 2:00am
Student Center – Wiseman Ballroom
Socialize with BSU alumni from all classes over food and music to celebrate your alma mater. The Secret Society Band will perform live, along with the Diabolical DJ Biz Markie. The event will be hosted by BSU’s own Antonio “Cuban Cigar Smoker” and DJ Steady.
Food and cocktails will be available (21 and older).
Cost: $20 in advance
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
301-860-4327
SUNDAY, OCT. 19, 2014
Gospel Show and Alumni Jazz Brunch
11:00am – 3:00pm
Goodloe Alumni House
9300 Laurel Bowie Road
Bowie, MD 20715
Enjoy a live jazz band and gospel choirs over brunch.
Cost: Free with RSVP
Event Contact:
Office of Alumni Relations
301-860-4327
For further information, visit http://www.bowiestate.edu/homecoming/schedule-of-events/.