Why We’ll Always Love The First Aunt Viv [VIDEO]

Entertainment
Staff | 10.09.14
Leave a comment

We’re not sure what the second Aunt Viv did on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and, quite frankly, we don’t care! Take a trip down memory lane with this video of Janet Hubert’s best moments as Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

13 photos Launch gallery

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Continue reading Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Aunt Viv , exclusive video , fresh prince of bel-air , janet hubert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos