Police Accuse Black Teen Of Burglarizing His Own Home & Then Pepper-Sprayed Him

Another day, another incident where police have seemed to take things way further than they needed to go. Today comes reports that North Carolina high school student DeShawn Currie was accused of burglarizing his own home and pepper-sprayed by an officer, of course the neighbors were suspicious because he was Black.

Apparently a neighbor mistook Currie for an intruder and called the police to the England Avenue home in Fuquay-Varina. Currie says, “They was like, ‘Put your hands on the door. was like, ‘For what? This is my house.’ I was like, ‘Why are y’all in here?’” DeShawn has been a foster child of Ricky and Stacy Tyler for about a year and they moved with Currie and their three biological kids to Fuquay-Varina in July. Currie is Black. His foster family is White. See the issue here?

MUST READ: Emmy-Winning Producer Charles Belk Falsely Arrested & Held Because He ‘Fit The Description’ [PHOTO]

Stacy left the side door of their home unlocked for DeShawn as he was coming home early from school that day. Once the neighbor saw him walk in, they called the police to report a break-in because it was the neighborly thing to do. Maybe if those overprotective neighbors would have introduced themselves to the Tyler family, they would have been aware that DeShawn was indeed part of the family.

“He’s my baby boy just as much as my other three children are,” Stacy told ABC News 11. It was obvious that the neighbor and the police had no clue that Currie was a part of this family because of the obvious.

DeShawn says the police pointed out the pictures in his home that showed his three smiling siblings and claimed he couldn’t possibly live there. And when DeShawn tried to verbally defend himself, the officers pepper-sprayed him in the face. Stacy returned home to the chaos and saw her son being treated for the pepper-spray in her driveway and was able to clear up the misunderstanding the the police.

“Everything that we’ve worked so hard for in the past years was stripped away yesterday in just a matter of moments,” said Ricky Tyler. And one could only imagine how much Ricky and his wife had to tell DeShawn in order to help him cope in a new and very different living situation.

“I’m feeling comfortable,” explained DeShawn. “I had moved into my room, and I’m feeling like I’m loved. And then when they come in and they just profile me and say that I’m not who I am. And that I do not stay here because there was White kids on the wall, that really made me mad.”

Yes, anyone would get mad when they’re being accused of breaking into their own home. But of course the police are telling a different story. They’re calling DeShawn “threatening and belligerent,” which is how the officers justified pepper-spraying him.

DeShawn did nothing wrong and somehow he’s still “threatening and belligerent.” At least they didn’t shoot him. SMH.

WATCH NOW: Yandy Smith on The Eric Garner Case: “Somebody needs to watch the police”

RELATED STORIES:

Second Black Shopper Accuses Barneys & NYPD Of Racial Profiling

Was The LAPD Wrong For Arresting ‘Django’ Actress For ‘Showing Affection’ To Her White Husband? [POLL]

New ‘SketchFactor’ App May Be Offensive, But It’s Not The First Of Its Kind